Further Remanded: Lukwago seeks urgent medical transfer to India amid worsening health

Former Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has appealed to the Makindye Chief Magistrate’s Court that he urgently needs to travel to India for specialized treatment after doctors at Mulago National Referral Hospital diagnosed him with five serious chronic medical conditions threatening his life.

Lukwago, who is facing misprision of felony charges, has been further remanded to Luzira Prison after the matter was adjourned to July 16, 2026, due to the absence of the presiding Chief Magistrate. He appeared before court via video link from prison, where he detailed the findings of a team of medical specialists who examined him during his recent admission at Mulago Hospital.

Speaking before court, Lukwago said his health had deteriorated significantly and warned that failure to implement the doctors’ recommendations could have fatal consequences.

“This is a death sentence for me. All I can say to Allah is to kindly take me without a lot of pain. If I make my last prayer, instead of taking me through all this pain, I will be put on some palliative care so that I die a less painful death,” Lukwago told the court.

Lukwago informed court that the medical assessment was conducted by five senior consultants appointed by Mulago National Referral Hospital Executive Director Dr Rosemary Byanyima. The team comprised spine surgeon Dr Norbert Owoth, senior cardiologist Dr Michael Mungoma, neurologist Dr Steven Matovu, neurosurgeon Dr Joel Kiryabwire, and spine surgeon Dr Edward Kironde.

According to Lukwago, the specialists confirmed that he is suffering from five chronic medical conditions requiring urgent specialized treatment, including complications from the cervical disc replacement surgery he underwent in India in 2024.

He told court that doctors diagnosed him with permanent lung damage, leaving him vulnerable to breathing difficulties whenever he is kept in poorly ventilated environments.

“I have a problem with residual middle cylindrical bronchitis, which has permanently damaged my lungs. Whenever I am in a place with limited oxygen, I suffer breathlessness. The doctors advised that I should be kept in a well-ventilated environment,”Lukwago revealed.

Lukwago further revealed that Mulago specialists recommended he immediately returns to India for assessment by the surgeons who carried out his spinal operation because local doctors could not safely conduct further MRI investigations.

He said, “The doctors recommended that I undergo a spinal review by my primary surgeons in India. They were unable to repeat the MRI investigations because they were not certain about the compatibility of the disc implants used during my surgery. I was only put on treatment to manage the pain. I should be in India now.”

His lead lawyer, Medard Ssegona, said the medical report had fully corroborated what the defence had repeatedly told court about Lukwago’s deteriorating health.

“The report confirms every ailment we have consistently brought before this court. It recommends that he returns to India, where he underwent surgery, so that he can be handled by his primary spine surgeon at Fortis Hospital,” he revealed.

Ssegona argued that the medical recommendations cannot be implemented while Lukwago remains in prison, especially because doctors directed that he be housed in a well-ventilated environment.

He noted, “The doctors are very clear that he needs a well-ventilated environment because of his breathing difficulties. We all know the conditions in our prisons, and such recommendations cannot realistically be observed there.”

The defence lawyer also accused prison authorities of interfering with prescribed medical equipment after they allegedly dismantled a therapeutic pillow recommended by Lukwago’s doctors.

“One of the prescriptions was that he should use a therapeutic pillow to support his spinal condition. Prison authorities dismantled it simply because they did not understand its purpose. Instead of seeking guidance, they acted in a manner that is injurious to his life,” Ssegona said.

Ssegona added that some of the conditions diagnosed by the specialists are permanent and require strict adherence to a medically prescribed lifestyle that cannot be guaranteed in prison.

“Some of these ailments are permanent. He will have to live with them for the rest of his life, but only under the lifestyle prescribed by his doctors. Unfortunately, that lifestyle cannot be assured under prison conditions,”he said.

Commenting on the adjournment, Ssegona expressed disappointment that none of the defence’s substantive applications could be heard because the Chief Magistrate was indisposed.

He noted, “The matter has been adjourned to July 16 because the presiding Chief Magistrate is indisposed. We had hoped the court would consider our prayers, but we were advised that only the Chief Magistrate could issue those orders.”

He further questioned the position taken by the Grade One Magistrate, arguing that the court still possessed powers to make interim orders.

“With due respect, I do not agree that the Grade One Magistrate lacks jurisdiction. If the court can order a further remand, then surely it has the authority to make other necessary orders in appropriate circumstances.”

Lukwago will return to the Makindye Chief Magistrate’s Court on July 16, 2026, when the defence is expected to renew its application seeking permission for him to travel to India for specialized treatment in line with the recommendations of Mulago’s medical specialists.