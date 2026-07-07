Rotary donates Shs2.1b maternal equipment to boost emergency newborn care in Uganda

Uganda’s maternal and newborn healthcare services have received a major boost following the handover of medical equipment worth approximately Shs2.1 billion aimed at improving emergency obstetric and newborn care in high-volume public health facilities across the country.

The consignment was flagged off on Tuesday morning by the State Minister for Primary Health Care, Dr. Charles Ayume, under the Rotary-led “Empowering Families, Growing Futures” initiative.

The equipment will be distributed to 31 public health facilities, including 16 Health Centre IVs and 15 Health Centre IIIs across 14 districts, with the goal of strengthening the quality of maternal and newborn healthcare services and reducing preventable deaths among mothers and babies.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony, Dr. Ayume commended Rotary for partnering with the government to strengthen healthcare delivery, noting that providing equipment alone is not enough unless it is properly utilized.

“We highly appreciate the unwavering commitment of Rotary in supporting maternal and newborn health. Our focus as a ministry goes beyond delivering equipment. We must ensure that health workers are continuously trained, the equipment is properly maintained, and supervision is strengthened so that these investments translate into better health outcomes for mothers and newborns,” Dr. Ayume said.

The medical equipment includes delivery beds, radiant warmers, patient monitors, baby cots, phototherapy machines, newborn resuscitation units, Kangaroo Mother Care chairs, and other lifesaving tools essential for managing childbirth complications and improving newborn survival.

The Ministry of Health says the equipment will significantly improve the capacity of frontline health facilities to provide quality emergency obstetric and newborn care, particularly in areas that handle large numbers of deliveries.

Commissioner for Reproductive and Child Health, Dr. Richard Mugahi, said the donation complements ongoing government efforts to strengthen the skills of health workers managing maternal and neonatal complications.

“These equipment supplied by Rotary come at the right time because they reinforce the Ministry’s ongoing investments in building the capacity of health workers to effectively manage complications affecting mothers and newborns,” Dr. Mugahi said.

He revealed that healthcare workers under the programme are already undergoing specialized training in Essential Newborn Care, with additional training under the Helping Mothers Survive programme expected to further improve the management of life-threatening obstetric emergencies.

“The additional training will equip health workers with the knowledge and practical skills needed to better respond to emergencies such as postpartum haemorrhage, pre-eclampsia, eclampsia and obstructed labour, which remain among the leading causes of maternal deaths,” Dr. Mugahi added.

The Ministry of Health said the partnership with Rotary reflects the importance of collaboration between government and development partners in improving maternal and child health, with the latest investment expected to enhance service delivery and contribute to Uganda’s efforts to reduce maternal and newborn mortality.