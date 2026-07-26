Uganda nominates Olara Otunnu for UN Secretary General

Uganda has nominated veteran diplomat and former United Nations Under-Secretary-General Ambassador Olara Otunnu for the position of Secretary-General of the United Nations, presenting him as one of the world’s most experienced diplomats and peacebuilders ahead of the expiry of António Guterres’ term later this year.

The announcement was made in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday, confirming that Uganda has submitted Otunnu’s candidature to the United Nations in accordance with the established selection process.

“The Government of the Republic of Uganda has nominated and submitted the candidature of Ambassador Olara Otunnu, a distinguished Ugandan statesman and international civil servant, for the post of Secretary-General of the United Nations,” the ministry said.

The government described Otunnu as a seasoned international figure whose career spans more than four decades in diplomacy, public service, academia and civil society, arguing that his broad experience uniquely positions him to lead the global body at a time of increasing geopolitical tensions and humanitarian challenges.

“Ambassador Otunnu brings to this candidature over four decades of distinguished service at the highest levels of international diplomacy, having served both within the United Nations system and in senior leadership roles across government, academia and civil society,” the statement added.

Among his most notable international assignments was serving as the UN Under-Secretary-General and the first Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict from 1998 to 2005. During that period, Otunnu spearheaded global efforts to place the protection of children affected by armed conflicts at the centre of the UN Security Council’s agenda.

The Ministry said his leadership resulted in the establishment of the landmark monitoring and compliance mechanism under UN Security Council Resolution 1612, adopted in 2005, which continues to guide the international community’s response to grave violations against children in conflict zones.

Before that, Otunnu served as Uganda’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations between 1980 and 1985. As President of the UN Security Council in December 1981, he introduced the straw-ballot system used to elect the UN Secretary-General, a procedure that later became known internationally as the “Otunnu Formula” and has since guided every Secretary-General selection process.

At home, Otunnu served as Uganda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs from 1985 to 1986 and was also a member of the Uganda National Consultative Council during the country’s transition following the fall of the Idi Amin regime.

His career also includes serving as President of the International Peace Academy, now the International Peace Institute, between 1990 and 1998, alongside academic appointments at Albany Law School, the American University in Paris and the Institut Français des Relations Internationales.

The government further highlighted his international recognition, noting that he has received several prestigious honours, including the Sydney Peace Prize, the German Africa Prize and the Harvard Law School Alumni Association Award.

In recent years, Otunnu has co-led the Roco Paco peacebuilding initiative with Chief Justice Emeritus Alfonse Chigamoy Owiny-Dollo, an initiative aimed at promoting reconciliation, healing and rebuilding communities in northern Uganda after decades of conflict.

The Ministry said Uganda believes Otunnu’s extensive background across the United Nations, national government, international diplomacy, academia and grassroots peacebuilding gives him the leadership credentials required to steer the world body through increasingly complex global challenges.

“The Government of Uganda is confident that Ambassador Otunnu’s unique breadth of experience, spanning the UN Secretariat, the Security Council, national government, academia and grassroots peacebuilding, makes him exceptionally well suited to lead the United Nations at this critical juncture in global affairs,” the statement said.

The government has also appealed to all United Nations Member States to support Otunnu’s candidature.

His nomination has already been communicated to UN Member States by the Presidents of the General Assembly and the Security Council following Uganda’s formal submission through its Permanent Mission to the United Nations.

The next UN Secretary-General will succeed António Guterres, whose second five-year term ends on December 31, 2026. The successful candidate will be appointed by the UN General Assembly upon the recommendation of the Security Council.