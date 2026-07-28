EPRC urged to drive evidence-based research for Uganda’s economic ambition

Finance Minister Henry Musasizi has tasked the Economic Policy Research Centre (EPRC) with strengthening evidence-based economic policy research and analysis to support Uganda’s ambition of growing its economy to $500 billion by 2040.

Musasizi made the call on Monday during a meeting with the Board and Management of EPRC at the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development headquarters in Kampala.

Established in 1993 through a partnership between the Ministry of Finance and Makerere University, EPRC was created to build Uganda’s capacity for policy research and has since evolved into the country’s leading economic policy think tank.

The minister said evidence-based research remains critical in guiding government policies and ensuring informed decision-making that supports Uganda’s socio-economic transformation.

He noted that more research is needed to strengthen the implementation of the government’s Accelerated Transformation to Middle Income Status (ATMS) strategy, particularly in ensuring that the identified anchor sectors deliver the country’s tenfold economic growth agenda.

“Evidence-based research provides the foundation for sound policies that can accelerate economic transformation and guide the country towards achieving its development targets,” Musasizi said.

He emphasized that credible research and policy analysis will be vital in helping Uganda navigate emerging economic challenges while identifying opportunities to sustain inclusive growth and improve the livelihoods of citizens.

EPRC Executive Director Dr. Sarah Ssewanyana reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to supporting evidence-informed policymaking and contributing to the country’s long-term development agenda.

She said the centre’s work is fully aligned with the Fourth National Development Plan (NDP IV) and the government’s Tenfold Growth Strategy.

“We remain committed to playing a central role in supporting evidence-informed policymaking and contributing to national development strategies,” Ssewanyana said.

She added that EPRC is strengthening stakeholder engagement, enhancing policy uptake, digitising research dissemination and improving knowledge management to ensure that research findings effectively inform public policy and national development planning.

Meanwhile, EPRC, in partnership with the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) Uganda Office, will on Wednesday launch the 2026 Uganda Country Focus Report during a virtual event.

The launch will feature a high-level panel discussion under the theme, “Mobilising Uganda’s Development Financing at Scale in a Fragmented World.”

The discussion is expected to bring together leading policymakers and economists, including Brian Sserunjogi, Senior Fellow at EPRC; John Musinguzi Rujoki, Commissioner General of the Uganda Revenue Authority; Patrick M. Ayota, Managing Director of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF); and Patricia Ojangole, Managing Director of Uganda Development Bank, to examine strategies for mobilising financing needed to accelerate Uganda’s economic transformation.