Monitor, NTV announce return to air and print after weeks of disruption

KAMPALA, July 28, 2026 — Nation Media Group Uganda has officially resumed operations following weeks of disruption that forced the suspension of its television, radio and newspaper services.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the media house said it had started restoring its operations and that audiences should expect a phased return of services across its various platforms.

The company said the restoration would cover its television, radio, print and digital outlets as remaining operational arrangements are completed.

NMG Uganda also expressed appreciation to its readers, viewers, listeners, advertisers and business partners for their support and patience throughout the shutdown.

“As we return to serving you, our focus remains the delivery of trusted and balanced journalism across all our platforms,” the statement read.

The announcement follows nearly a month of interrupted operations after security agencies halted the company’s activities on June 28, affecting the publication of the Daily Monitor newspaper and broadcasts by NTV Uganda, Spark TV, KFM and Dembe FM.

Despite the disruption, the company maintained communication with audiences through selected online platforms while working towards the restoration of its full operations.

The reopening is expected to revive one of Uganda’s most influential news organisations, which has played a significant role in the country’s media landscape through its print, broadcast and digital platforms.

The statement was signed by Joe Muganda, Chairman of Nation Media Group PLC, who reaffirmed the company’s commitment to serving the public with credible, accurate and impartial journalism.

The company has not announced a specific timeline for the complete restoration of all services but said the process is already underway.