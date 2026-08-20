UEDCL unveils $994m power network overhaul to tackle outages across Uganda

The Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL) has unveiled a five year investment plan worth approximately $994.5 million aimed at reducing power outages, replacing ageing infrastructure and expanding electricity access across the country.

The ambitious programme, which runs from 2026 to 2030, comes as the company races to improve network reliability following recurring outages linked to overloaded substations, ageing transformers, deteriorating power lines and delayed infrastructure upgrades.

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For 2026 alone, the Electricity Regulatory Authority has approved $50.1 million for new capital investments, while another $70.2 million worth of projects carried over from 2025 will continue, bringing this year’s total investment portfolio to $120.3 million.

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The company said its immediate priorities include accelerating project execution, ensuring completed projects receive full regulatory recognition and maintaining compliance with statutory requirements despite procurement delays that continue to slow implementation.

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“To address both immediate network reliability concerns and the longer term structural needs of the distribution system, UEDCL has developed an integrated intervention framework built around four strategic pillars,” the company said in its report.

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The strategy combines accelerated maintenance works, structured infrastructure investments, annual asset maintenance and strengthened governance systems to improve execution and accountability.

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A significant portion of the five year budget will be directed towards expanding electricity access, which accounts for $579 million, while $251.9 million has been allocated to improving supply reliability, $209.2 million for replacing ageing assets and $56 million for metering improvements.

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Among the flagship projects are the integration of the Namungoona and Buloba substations, refurbishment of Queensway and Kampala South substations, reinforcement of Kampala’s eastern 33kV power ring, procurement of a mobile substation for emergency response and replacement of ageing Conlog prepaid meters installed between 2010 and 2014.

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Beyond large infrastructure projects, UEDCL has prioritised immediate operational interventions that include replacing ageing substations, transformers and poles, expanding overloaded feeders, installing additional distribution transformers in high demand areas, strengthening network redundancy and intensifying vegetation management and preventive maintenance.

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The company’s latest maintenance report shows mixed progress.

Vegetation management has exceeded targets, with 34,206 kilometres cleared against a target of 30,100 kilometres, representing 114 percent year to date performance. Meanwhile, transformer replacements have surpassed annual targets, with 1,110 units replaced against a target of 853, achieving 130 percent progress.

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However, several critical activities remain behind schedule, including low voltage line inspections, transformer maintenance, load balancing, pole replacement and installation of tee off protection equipment.

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The company attributed the delays to contractor mobilisation challenges, difficult weather conditions, shortages of materials and competing emergency repair work.

The inherited backlog from 2025 also remains substantial.

Projects worth $70.47 million have rolled into 2026, including major works at Magigye, Kasese and Kanyantorogo substations, as well as transformer injection and feeder refurbishment projects. Only $1.31 million worth of these projects has been completed so far, with much of the portfolio still in procurement, construction or planning stages.

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Similarly, implementation of the newly approved 2026 capital expenditure programme remains at an early stage, with overall weighted progress standing at just 1.15 percent, as most projects are still undergoing planning, procurement and contract preparation.

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To improve delivery, UEDCL has established a weekly reliability monitoring system that tracks outage causes, restoration times, feeder performance, transformer failures and project milestones.

“Management is committed to restoring network reliability and ensuring a safe, stable, efficient and sustainable electricity distribution system that serves the needs of all Ugandans,” the report states.

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The company says sustained investment, faster procurement, improved contractor mobilisation and closer monitoring will be critical to delivering a more reliable electricity distribution network over the next five years as Uganda’s demand for electricity continues to grow.