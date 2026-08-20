Two children die, three injured in Bunga home attack

KAMPALA, Uganda — Two children have died, and three others were injured in an early-morning incident at a family home in Kalungu Bunga, Ggaba Parish, Makindye Division, Kampala, on Thursday, August 20, 2026.

The Uganda Police Force said the incident occurred at about 4:00 a.m. and is being investigated as murder, attempted murder, and arson.

Police said a housemaid was alerted by an alarm and the cries of children calling for help. She went to the house and found several children with serious injuries.

Khadija Daizy, 14, was found dead in her bedroom. Hawa Dalena, 7, was taken to Nsambya Hospital, where she later died while receiving treatment.

Three other children, aged 13, 8 and 5, were injured and taken to hospital for medical attention.

Police have identified Namayo Dorothy, 43, also referred to as Dorothy Namayo, a Kenyan national and the children’s mother, as the suspect. She was also found injured and is currently admitted to Mulago National Referral Hospital under police guard.

At the property, a Toyota Hiace vehicle was set on fire and completely burnt.

Residents said they were alerted at around 5:00 a.m. by the vehicle’s alarm and discovered the vehicle on fire. They later forced entry into the house after hearing children crying for help.

Some initial accounts from residents and local leaders suggested there may have been a domestic dispute before the incident. Preliminary reports also contained differences regarding the ages of some of the children. Police’s official account, however, confirms the ages of the deceased as 14 and seven, with the surviving children aged 13, eight and five.

Police investigations are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths, injuries and fire, as well as what happened inside the home before and during the incident.

The case remains under investigation, and further information is expected from police as inquiries continue.

The incident should not be confused with the separate Ggaba daycare incident reported in April 2026, which is unrelated to Thursday’s events.