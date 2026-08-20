Victoria University schedules final orientation for July/August intake students

Victoria University Uganda has announced a second and final orientation session for all first year students admitted under the July August 2026 intake who missed the initial induction, with attendance made mandatory as the institution prepares to welcome the new cohort into campus life.

The orientation took place on Wednesday, August 19, from 8:00am to 12:00pm at the university’s main campus auditorium in Kampala, where students will be introduced to academic procedures, digital learning systems, student support services, career development opportunities and campus life.

In a notice issued by the university, management described the session as the last official orientation for the intake and urged all eligible students to attend.

“This is the second and final orientation for all first year students (July August Intake 2026) who missed the first session. Attendance is mandatory,” the university said.

The orientation comes as Victoria University continues to strengthen its position as one of Uganda’s fastest growing private universities through practical, industry driven education and increased investment in emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence.

The institution recently introduced the Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, an NCHE accredited programme designed to equip students with skills in machine learning, data analytics, programming and intelligent systems. It has also launched the Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity and Digital Forensics, expanding its technology focused programmes at a time when demand for digital security professionals continues to grow across Africa.

Beyond degree programmes, Victoria University has rolled out one of the country’s largest AI learning initiatives by offering free artificial intelligence training to 10,000 learners through its AI Discovery Programme. Delivered through the university’s Centre for Innovation and Technology Training, the initiative provides flexible online and blended learning covering prompt engineering, generative AI, digital productivity and responsible AI use.

“We are committed to ensuring that learners are equipped with AI skills that are becoming essential across every profession,” the university has said while unveiling its AI programmes.

Founded in 2011 and granted a charter in 2022, Victoria University is recognised by the National Council for Higher Education as a fully chartered university with the authority to award its own degrees.

The institution has steadily expanded its academic offerings across six faculties, including Law, Business and Management, Science and Technology, Health Sciences, Humanities and Social Sciences, and Petroleum and Energy Studies.

Among its flagship programmes are Medicine related courses, Nursing, Pharmacy, Public Health, Computer Science, Information Technology, Journalism and Media Studies, Business Administration, International Relations, Procurement and Logistics Management, and Law.

The university says its teaching model prioritises experiential learning through industry partnerships, internships, innovation projects and entrepreneurship training, ensuring graduates leave with practical workplace skills alongside academic qualifications.

During the orientation, students will be guided through academic expectations, examination regulations, library services, digital learning platforms, innovation hubs, student leadership structures and career mentorship opportunities designed to help them settle into university life.

University officials have encouraged all students who missed the earlier session to arrive on time for what they describe as an important first step in beginning their academic journey under the institution’s motto, “The University of YOU.”