I learnt about King Oyo’s Cancer illness last year- Museveni 

President Yoweri Museveni has disclosed that he learnt about the late Tooro King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV’s aggressive cancer nearly a year before his death, revealing that the Queen Mother informed him of the monarch’s condition during the 2025 presidential campaign period.

Speaking at Entebbe International Airport on Friday as he received the King’s body from the United States, Museveni said the government intervened to support Oyo’s treatment abroad, first in Germany and later in the United States, where he eventually died at the age of 34.

“The Queen Mother came to me around the elections and she told me about the health challenge the King was facing. She told me he had aggressive cancer. I gave them financial support, and they travelled to Germany and later to the United States. Unfortunately, it was not possible to save the life of the King,” Museveni said.

The President led a solemn reception for the late monarch at Entebbe International Airport, where he laid a wreath on the casket, signed the condolence book and later held a private meeting with Queen Mother Best Kemigisa Akiiki and members of the Tooro Royal Family.

Museveni reflected on the close relationship he shared with King Oyo, saying he had watched him grow from childhood after ascending to the throne at just three years old following the death of his father, King Patrick David Matthew Kaboyo Olimi III, in 1995.

“It is tragic that we have lost our grandchild, the King. We raised him and took him to school. He grew up, and now the Lord has called him,” Museveni said.

He described Oyo as a disciplined and focused leader who remained committed to the cultural institution without allowing it to drift into divisive politics.

“He was a good leader. He was not so voluble, and he never allowed the kingdom to veer off into other aspects,” he said.

The President appealed for calm across Tooro as the kingdom prepares for burial rites and the succession process.

“For now, we shall talk about the rest at the right time. At the moment, we call upon all the people of Tooro to stay calm. Do not be chaotic. We shall sit and discuss the rest,” Museveni said.

Days before receiving the King’s body, Museveni declared three days of national mourning and directed that King Oyo be accorded an official burial, with national flags flying at half mast on the day before, the day of and the day after his burial.

The President also revealed that Queen Mother Best Kemigisa had informed him that King Oyo left behind a young son who would be introduced to the public at an appropriate time, a revelation that has since sparked discussions within the kingdom’s traditional leadership.

King Oyo, who became the world’s youngest reigning monarch in 1995, ruled Tooro for 31 years. During his reign, he championed youth empowerment, education, health initiatives and environmental conservation, and launched the Tooro Kingdom Vision 2045, a long term blueprint for the kingdom’s social and economic transformation.

Following the airport ceremony, the King’s body was transported by a Uganda People’s Defence Forces helicopter to Kyegegwa before beginning the road journey to Fort Portal, where thousands of mourners are expected to pay their final respects ahead of his royal burial at the Karambi Royal Tombs.

The Tooro Kingdom and the Government have announced that King Oyo will be buried on Saturday, September 12, 2026, a historic date that coincides with the 31st anniversary of his coronation as King of Tooro.

His body will lie in state at Karuziika Palace in Fort Portal from September 4 to September 12, with members of the public given an opportunity to pay their final respects during the nine day official mourning period.

On the burial day, mourners are expected to gather at St John’s Cathedral in Fort Portal for the final church service, which will begin at 9:00 am. After the service, the royal procession will escort the King’s casket on foot to the Karambi Royal Tombs (Amagasani), where traditional burial rites will be conducted between 1:00 pm and 2:00 pm.

The burial will be marked by a UPDF gun salute and traditional Tooro Kingdom rituals, bringing to an end the reign of a monarch who served his people for more than three decades and became a symbol of youthful leadership, cultural pride and development across the kingdom.