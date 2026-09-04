PAU appoints Michael Ochan Acting Executive Director as Ernest Rubondo exits

The Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU) has appointed its Director of Finance and Corporate Services, Michael Otonga Ochan, as Acting Executive Director following the end of Ernest Rubondo’s second and final term at the helm of the country’s oil and gas regulator.

Ochan assumed office on September 1, 2026, and will steer the authority until the government’s newly appointed Executive Director formally takes over after completing the onboarding process.

The transition marks the end of Rubondo’s tenure, which concluded on August 31 after years of overseeing Uganda’s petroleum sector during a crucial period that saw major progress toward the country’s long-awaited commercial oil production.

In a statement, PAU’s Board of Directors said the appointment was made to guarantee uninterrupted leadership and maintain stability within the institution as the transition unfolds.

“The Honourable Minister and the Board of Directors are working to finalise the onboarding of the Executive Director-designate, whose details will be communicated in due course,” the board said.

The authority disclosed that the Minister of Energy and Mineral Development has already approved the appointment of a substantive Executive Director, although the individual’s identity will only be announced after the onboarding process is completed.

The board assured investors, industry players and the public that the leadership change will not disrupt the authority’s operations, management structures or reporting lines.

“During this period, the Authority’s operations, management structures, and reporting lines remain unchanged,” the board said.

It added that PAU would continue executing its full regulatory mandate, ensuring effective coordination, uninterrupted service delivery and business continuity across Uganda’s petroleum industry.

Rubondo leaves office after leading PAU through one of the most transformative chapters in Uganda’s oil and gas journey. During his tenure, the authority strengthened its regulatory oversight as the country advanced key projects, including the Tilenga and Kingfisher oil developments, the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), and supporting infrastructure designed to pave the way for first oil.

The regulator also expanded its institutional capacity, enhanced compliance monitoring and worked closely with government and industry partners to promote environmental safeguards, local content participation and technical standards across petroleum operations.

The board paid tribute to Rubondo’s contribution, describing his leadership as instrumental in shaping the authority into a stronger institution.

“The Board takes this opportunity to express its sincere appreciation to Rubondo for his exemplary leadership and distinguished service, which contributed to the institutional growth of the PAU and the advancement of Uganda’s petroleum sector,” the statement said.

Michael Otonga Ochan, who now takes charge in an acting capacity, brings extensive experience from within the authority, having served as Director of Finance and Corporate Services. His appointment is expected to provide continuity as PAU prepares for the arrival of its next substantive Executive Director.

Established under the Petroleum (Exploration, Development and Production) Act, PAU is mandated to regulate and monitor petroleum activities in Uganda, ensuring the country’s oil and gas resources are developed efficiently, safely and in accordance with the law.

The authority reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the oil sector’s progress and ensuring that the transition in leadership does not affect its mission of managing the country’s petroleum resources for sustainable national development.