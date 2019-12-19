The Council of the East and Central African Football Associations (CECAFA) General Assembly on Wednesday approved nine tournaments for the 2020.

Chaired by the out-going CECAFA President Mutasim Gafaar Rwanda were awarded to host the AFCON U-17 Zonal qualifier and the CECAFA Women’s Senior Challenge Cup.

Sudan who have not hosted regional events for some time now will host the AFCON U-20 Zonal qualifier and the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup.

“We shall prepare to successfully host these two tournaments because we feel we have the capacity,” said Bani Ahmed Eltatih, the Vice President of the Sudan Football Association (SFA).

Uganda that hosted three tournaments in 2019 opted to host the inaugural CECAFA U-20 Women’s Challenge Cup, while Djibouti will host the CECAFA U-16 Boys Challenge Cup.

The CECAFA Kagame Club Championship that attracts the top teams in the region will take place in Tanzania, while Burundi hosts the CECAFA U-20 Challenge Cup and the CECAFA U-17 Women’s Challenge Cup.

“We are happy that members have come forward to host tournaments next year. We can only football in the region by having more competitions,” said Nicholas Musonye, the CECAFA Secretary General according to the cecafa website.