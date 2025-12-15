An illegal gaming factory uncovered in Kamuli as authorities seize slot machines, fish tables

Authorities have uncovered an illegal gaming manufacturing operation in Kamuli District following intelligence-led surveillance by the National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board (NLGRB) working jointly with the Uganda Police Force.

The operation, carried out in Bukolobe Village, exposed an unlicensed gaming manufacturer identified as Chen, a Chinese national, who had been operating without authorization from the Board. Acting on the intelligence, investigators lawfully secured a court order and conducted coordinated searches at two locations in Bukolobe and Bunangwe, both linked to the suspect.

During the operation, enforcement teams recovered a cache of illegal gaming equipment, including 13 fish tables, three slot machines, 32 television screens, 17 boxes of assorted spare parts and five generators.

“The search was conducted following a lawfully obtained court order, enabling officers to access and secure evidence from premises linked to the suspect,” the Board stated, noting that the seized items are commonly used in illegal gaming operations.

Authorities say the suspect is currently still at large, with investigations ongoing to track him down and apprehend all individuals involved in the illegal activity.

The National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board commended members of the public for providing timely information that led to the operation, emphasizing the importance of community vigilance in combating unlawful gaming.

“The Board appreciates the citizens who reported this suspect and reiterates its commitment to eliminating illegal gaming operations and protecting the public from potential gaming harm,” the statement reads.

Members of the public have been encouraged to continue reporting suspicious gaming-related activities through the Board’s toll-free line 0800285800, via direct messages, or by email at info@lgrb.go.ug.