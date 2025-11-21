Kabira Country Club showcases top-tier facilities as it hosts SFA All Africa Squash Championship 2025

Kabira Country Club has taken centre stage as the main venue for the SFA All Africa Seniors Squash Championship 2025, a continental showdown of elite players from across Africa.

The inaugural championship, running in Kampala from November 17 to 22, has attracted top athletes and national teams from more than twenty countries, including Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Kenya, Ghana, Namibia, Rwanda and hosts Uganda.

Organised by the Squash Federation of Africa (SFA) and hosted by the Uganda Squash Rackets Association with support from the National Council of Sports, the tournament features both individual and team events, with a combined prize purse of 15,000 dollars.

Matches are being played across three locations—Kampala Club, Pearl of Africa Hotel courts and Kabira Country Club, which is showcasing its international-standard squash courts, floodlit clay tennis courts, basketball court, swimming pools and modern gym.

Kabira Country Club said it is proud to provide a world-class environment for athletes, officials and spectators, reinforcing its reputation as a premier sports and hospitality destination in East Africa.

Management noted that hosting the championship demonstrates the facility’s commitment to promoting sports excellence and continental competition.

The milestone event is also being celebrated by SFA President Dr Lucky Mlilo, who has hailed for strengthening the growth of squash across the continent and fostering unity among African nations.

The championship is being streamed live on YouTube, giving fans across the world an opportunity to follow the action.