Museveni commissions Shs180b Dei Biopharma Starch Plant in Kamuli

President Yoweri Museveni on Thursday, November 20, commissioned a Shs180.49 billion starch processing plant in Namasagali Sub-county, Kamuli District.

The new facility, developed by Dei Biopharma founder Dr Matthias Magoola will manufacture starch, glucose and maltose for the pharmaceutical and food sectors. The plant will rely heavily on cassava, requiring about 500 metric tonnes per day, and is designed to generate more than 100 product derivatives from cassava, maize and potatoes.

The starch plant is part of the $10 billion biotechnology vision that includes a 1,000-bed specialised hospital, a vaccine manufacturing centre and advanced pharmaceutical production facilities.

While commissioning the plant, President Museveni praised Magoola’s persistence and contribution to Uganda’s scientific growth.

“I commissioned the Dei Group Advanced Agro-Processing Park and the new starch plant here in Busambo, Namasagali,” he said.

He noted,“I congratulate Mr Magoola for his innovation and resilience. From his early work in Matuuga on malaria remedies rooted in our ancient knowledge, to the vibrant progress we see today, he continues to make a real contribution to Uganda’s wealth creation journey.”

The President also reflected on his longstanding support for the scientist.

“I met this young man through his uncle, and I helped him when he faced difficulties in India. I facilitated his legal processes, and today we appreciate his innovation. We should support people like him,” Museveni said.

He urged Ugandans to embrace rather than discourage innovators.

“I don’t know why Africans don’t like innovation,” the President remarked.

He added,“Many prefer sleeping and criticising. Magoola, forgive everyone disturbing you. Even when I began my struggle, people thought I was mad.”

Museveni emphasised the central role of industrialisation in job creation, noting that manufacturing employs more Ugandans than the public sector. He pledged to establish an industrial park in Namasagali once land is made available.

Dr Magoola said the new facility would significantly cut the cost of pharmaceuticals on the continent, since almost all starch and related ingredients used in tablet and capsule production are currently imported. He said the plant positions Dei Biopharma among the first African firms capable of producing its own pharmaceutical inputs.

According to him, the project will also create thousands of jobs and provide a reliable market for farmers across Busoga, Bukedi, Lango and Teso.

President Museveni commended international partners involved in the project.

“I thank the partners, including our friends from the United States, who are supporting these efforts,” he added.

The commissioning took place during the President’s re-election campaign tour of Kamuli District and was attended by First Lady Janet Museveni alongside local leaders and residents.