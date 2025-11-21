Works Ministry dismisses bribery allegations, reaffirms fixed fees for digital number plates

The Ministry of Works and Transport has dismissed allegations of bribery and illegal charges in the issuance of digital number plates, insisting that all official fees are predetermined and publicly known.

In a statement issued on November 21, 2025, Permanent Secretary Waiswa Bageya acknowledged public concern over reports of illegal payments and delays but emphasized that the Ministry is already taking action to address the matter.

“The Ministry regrets the inconvenience caused to clients who have experienced delays in the vehicle registration and number-plate issuance process,” Bageya noted.

He added,“These concerns are not taken lightly, and investigation s have commenced to bring the culprits to book.”

He clarified that fees for number-plate issuance and vehicle registration, such as the Shs714,300 charge for first-time registration and Shs150,000 for exchanging old series to digital plates, are standard and apply uniformly to both motor vehicles and motorcycles.

The Ministry strongly warned the public against paying unauthorized charges.

“Any demand for additional facilitation fees is illegal, unauthorized, and is condemned in the strongest terms. Clients who pay illegal fees do so at their own risk,”Bageya said.

He urged the public to report any suspected bribery in confidence to the Permanent Secretary, the Chief Licensing Officer, Uganda Police, or the Inspector General of Government. Reports can also be made via 0200420000 or inquiries@mvr.go.ug

The Ministry further advised motorists to seek services directly at the Government Motor Vehicle Registration Office at the URA Headquarters in Nakawa to avoid exploitation by middlemen.

To enhance transparency, the Ministry has also introduced a real-time Dashboard Monitoring Tool that allows applicants to follow the progress of their number-plate registration.

“This is aimed at eliminating delays, closing loopholes, and giving every Ugandan a seamless experience,” Bageya stated.

He reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to clean service delivery, urging the public to remain vigilant and reject any illegal transactions within the registration process.

The clarification was in reference to an online whistleblower who petitioned the President, the office of the Inspectorate of Government, and key government departments, alleging extortion and bribery within the number plate insurance department.