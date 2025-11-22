Ruparelia Foundation launches Christmas charity drive in honour of late Rajiv 

The Ruparelia Foundation is set to bring festive joy to vulnerable communities across Uganda this December, as it launches its annual Christmas outreach in honour of the late Rajiv Ruparelia.

The Foundation, known for its philanthropic initiatives in education, health and community development is inviting Ugandans from all walks of life to join in giving back to those in need.

The celebrations will take place across multiple locations, targeting orphanages and community centers.

The Foundation believes that Rajiv Ruparelia’s laughter lives in every heart he touched.

This Christmas, the Foundation wants to continue his legacy by spreading love, joy and hope to children and families who need it most.

The schedule of events includes: 5th December 2025, 3 PM – Ghetto Research Lab, Mulago Kamwokya, 6th December 2025, 10 AM – Chrystal Children’s Centre, Sebuliba Kitale, 12th December 2025, 10 AM – Ekikalu Community, Kyebando and 13th December 2025, 10 AM at King’s Ways Academy Junior School, Nansana Town Village

The Foundation is calling on well-wishers to support the cause by volunteering their time or donating items. Donations can be dropped off at the Kabira Country Club reception, with a reminder that only clean and usable items are accepted. For more information or to get involved, members of the public can contact +256 756 777 646.

This initiative reveals Ruparelia Foundation’s commitment to uplifting communities and ensuring that the spirit of Christmas reaches those who need it most.