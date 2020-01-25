The Uganda U17 women National team head has arrived in Bahar Dar, Ethiopia for the return leg of the first round of the FIFA Women World Cup qualifier on Sunday 26, 2020.

The contingent will flew out of the country at 5am on Friday aboard Ethiopian Airlines.

Head coach Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi named the final squad of 18 players for the return leg and believes the girls will deliver what is required of them by beating their hosts come Sunday.

The squad is relatively unchanged from the one that featured in the first leg in Kampala two weeks ago that Uganda won 2-0at the Star Times stadium.

The Contingent to Ethiopia

Leader of Delegation: Chrizestom Kalibbala

Head coach: Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi

Assistant coach: Hadijja Namuyanja

Goalkeeping coach: James Magala

Team Physician: Stella Nankumba

Team Manager: Joan Namusisi

Team Media Officer: Stephen Mayamba

FUFA Officials:

Peter Atyang (Delegate- Northern Region FA)

Fairfax Johnson Nyiria (Delegate North East Region FA)

Isaac Ssengendo (FUFA staff- Kampala Region FA General Secretary)

Players

1. Daphine Nyayenga

2. Samalie Nakachwa

3. Sumaya Komuntale

4. Bira Nadunga

5. Musibika Stella

6. Kevin Nakacwa

7. Kunihira Margret

8. Shakira Nyinagahirwa

9. Juliet Nalukenge

10. Nandago Hadijja

11. Fauzia Najjemba

12. Namusisi Joan

13. Catherine Nagadya

14. Gillian Akandinda

15. Namugerwa Gloria

16. Akiror Patricia

17. Namaganda Zaituni

18. Zaina Nandede