The Uganda U17 women National team head has arrived in Bahar Dar, Ethiopia for the return leg of the first round of the FIFA Women World Cup qualifier on Sunday 26, 2020.
The contingent will flew out of the country at 5am on Friday aboard Ethiopian Airlines.
Head coach Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi named the final squad of 18 players for the return leg and believes the girls will deliver what is required of them by beating their hosts come Sunday.
The squad is relatively unchanged from the one that featured in the first leg in Kampala two weeks ago that Uganda won 2-0at the Star Times stadium.
The Contingent to Ethiopia
Leader of Delegation: Chrizestom Kalibbala
Head coach: Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi
Assistant coach: Hadijja Namuyanja
Goalkeeping coach: James Magala
Team Physician: Stella Nankumba
Team Manager: Joan Namusisi
Team Media Officer: Stephen Mayamba
FUFA Officials:
Peter Atyang (Delegate- Northern Region FA)
Fairfax Johnson Nyiria (Delegate North East Region FA)
Isaac Ssengendo (FUFA staff- Kampala Region FA General Secretary)
Players
1. Daphine Nyayenga
2. Samalie Nakachwa
3. Sumaya Komuntale
4. Bira Nadunga
5. Musibika Stella
6. Kevin Nakacwa
7. Kunihira Margret
8. Shakira Nyinagahirwa
9. Juliet Nalukenge
10. Nandago Hadijja
11. Fauzia Najjemba
12. Namusisi Joan
13. Catherine Nagadya
14. Gillian Akandinda
15. Namugerwa Gloria
16. Akiror Patricia
17. Namaganda Zaituni
18. Zaina Nandede