The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has suspended newly appointed SC Villa Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Brenda Nambalirwa Kawuma from taking part in all football related activities nationally.

Members of the SC Villa Trustee board last week confirmed the re-instatement of the interim committee to handle the club’s affairs a heads of the new season. Chairman Eng.William Nkemba confirmed the appointment of Nambalirwa as the new club CEO replacing Shawn Mubiru.

However, FUFA has banned her for taking football matters to ordinary courts of law before exhausting the internal Association football legal processes.

Stories Continues after ad

In August this year, Nambalirwa filed a complaint to court that stopped the SC Villa presidential elections with over 1000 of the club members having already cast their vote.

“The FUFA Ethics and Disciplinary Committee initiated disciplinary charges against Ms. Nambalirwa Brenda Kawuma relating to her actions for taking football matters to ordinary courts of law before exhausting the FUFA judicial processes,” a statement from FUFA read.

The FUFA Ethics and Disciplinary Committee has asked Mrs Nambalirwa Brenda Kawuma to submit a written statement by 11th October, 2021 for contravening FUFA, CAF and FIFA football rules and regulations.

“Nambalirwa took football related matters to courts of law before The Ethics and Disciplinary committee has henceforth written to Ms. Nambalirwa not to take part in all football related activities nationally until the disciplinary case is concluded.”

SC Villa remains under the leadership of an Interim committee that was introduced in 2018 following the resignation of the then club president Immanuel Ben Misagga.