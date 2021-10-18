Fly Emirates has rolled out a special offer on children’s tickets to Dubai to ensure a memorable experience in one of the world’s most-loved destinations for family escapades.

In the promotion running until 6 November, families booking tickets to Dubai, will pay only 25% of the adult fare for kids aged 2 to 11 years old, valid for the duration of Expo 2020. The special offer is applicable on all Business and Economy Class tickets to Dubai, for travel dates up until 31 March 2022.

With Dubai being the host city of the largest World Expo ever to be held, Emirates wants global citizens of all ages to experience the excitement of the largest-of-its-kind event in the region. As the Premier Partner and Official Airline of Expo 2020 Dubai, Emirates looks forward to bringing visitors to the event via its route network which connects over 120 destinations to Dubai.

Emirates reveals the top source markets for families with small children traveling to Dubai this winter, as the UK, France, Germany, Russia, Switzerland and Italy. Emirates has also revealed that more than half of the visitors planning a vacation in the coming months have visited Dubai before and intend to stay more than one week to explore what the city has to offer.

Emirates has also launched a special Expo offer where customers will earn one Skywards Mile for every one minute spent in Dubai until 31 March 2022. Existing and new Emirates Skywards members who sign up for the programme before 31 March 2022, and will earn up to 5,000 Miles. With the additional Miles earned during Expo, family members will be able to redeem to enjoy reward flight tickets and other rewarding benefits.

My Emirates Pass is back, enabling customers to enjoy exclusive deals at over 500 retail, dining, and recreational attractions across Dubai and the UAE, simply by presenting their board pass.

Dubai remains one of the world’s most popular holiday destinations, especially during the winter season, and visitors can choose from an array of hotels to stay at, to suit all budgets, as well as exciting entertainment, dining and shopping options for all ages. From sun-soaked beaches and heritage activities to world class hospitality and leisure facilities, Dubai offers a variety of world-class experiences.

Expo 2020 Dubai’s programme is packed with experiences, exhibits and performances to appeal to the entire family, with a rich line-up of themed weeks, entertainment and edutainment, art, technology and dining options for all palates. Visitors can drop by the 192 national pavilions for a journey through cultures, or the various thematic and special pavilions to get a glimpse of the future and the innovations that are making a difference in tomorrow’s world.