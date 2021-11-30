Fly Emirates has launched three iconic offers this winter season for travellers visiting Dubai. Joining a host of other added-value offers for Dubai getaways during Expo 2020, Emirates looks forward to ensuring a memorable experience for visitors in one of the world’s most-loved destinations.

The three brand-new complimentary offers include The iconic Burj Khalifa At The Top where travelers will See Dubai from the top of the world’s tallest building and take in panoramic views of the entire city from its stunning beaches to the iconic Dubai Marina, making up around half of all the excursions sold across the UAE , the Dubai Fountains Boardwalk Experience and the Views Observatory at the Emaar Sky View Hotel.

The special offer is valid for travellers who book a return trip to Dubai in any cabin class between November 29, and December 20, 2021 for travel from November 30, 2021 and March 31, 2022.

Emirates customers visiting and travelling through Dubai anytime during the Expo 2020 mega event, will be eligible to receive a free Emirates Expo Day Pass for every flight ticket booked with the airline.

The Customers travelling to or via Dubai anytime until March 31 2022, get to explore the city for less with My Emirates Pass Expo 2020 Dubai, through which they enjoy exclusive discounts and benefits at over 500 retail, dining, and recreational attractions by simply showing their Emirates boarding pass.

Dubai remains one of the world’s most popular holiday destinations, especially during the winter season, and visitors can choose from an array of hotels to stay at, to suit all budgets, as well as exciting entertainment, dining and shopping options for all ages. From sun-soaked beaches and heritage activities to world class hospitality and leisure facilities, Dubai offers a variety of world-class experiences.

Keeping the health and well-being of its passengers as top priority, Emirates has introduced a comprehensive set of safety measures at every step of the customer journey. The airline has also been building on its contactless technology offering and has scaled up its digital verification capabilities to provide its customers even more opportunities to utilise the IATA Travel Pass.

Emirates continues to lead the industry with innovative products and services that address traveller needs during a dynamic time. Recently the airline took its customer care initiatives even further with even more generous and flexible booking policies, Covid-19 insurance cover, and helping loyal customers retain their miles and tier status.

Customers are encouraged to check their latest government travel guidelines and ensure they meet the travel requirements of their final destination.