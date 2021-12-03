Speke Resort Hotel Munyonyo is the place to keep your eyes on tomorrow Saturday December 4th when FUFA will reward the best performers from the 2020/2021 season.

Erick Kambale, Bobosi Byaruhanga and Aziz Kayondo is the trio that was nominated for the category of the Best Male Player of the Year, in which the winner will walk away with the grand prize, a brand new car.

Abdu Aziizi Kayondo (Vipers SC) was part of the Uganda U20 team that reached the finals of the 2020 U20 AFCON in Mauritania. Kayondo was named in the best XI of the tournament.

Stories Continues after ad

He was promoted to the U23 National Team and played at the CECAFA U23 Challenge Cup in Ethiopia. The left back also featured for Uganda at CHAN in Cameroon.

This year, Kayondo made his debut for the Senior Team (Uganda Cranes) against Rwanda at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers SC) was part of the Uganda U20 team that reached the finals of AFCON U20 in Mauritius. Made his debut with the Uganda Cranes this year, in the friendly game against South Africa.

He featured in all the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier matches for Uganda. Only him and Dennis Iguma started every game. Helped Vipers SC to win the Stanbic Uganda Cup, scoring two goals in the season.

He was named the best midfielder of the 2020/21 Stanbic Uganda Cup season. Bobosi was named the MVP of the inaugural Startimes Uganda Premier League All Star game.

Erick Kenzo Kambale (Express FC) scored 15 goals last season in the League, just one behind eventual top scorer Yunus Ssentamu. Kambale played a key role as Express FC went ahead to win the StarTimes Uganda Premier League this year, the first for the club in 9 years.

Express FC represented Uganda in this year’s CAF Champions League. Despite getting eliminated at the preliminary stage, Kambale got a goal to his name.

He was instrumental as Express won their first CECAFA Kagame Club Cup scoring two goals. Helped Express FC to reach the semifinals of the Stanbic Uganda Cup before getting eliminated by BUL FC.

The Awards gala will be held under the theme ‘Celebrating Uganda’s Finest Football Personalities’, with winners in the Male and Female Player of the Year categories driving away in brand new cars while accolades for the other categories. The Awards were not held in 2020 due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

Past winners:

2019: Allan Okello

2018: Moses Waiswa

2017: Muzamiru Mutyaba

2016: Muhammad Shaban

2015: Farouk Miya