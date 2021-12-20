Uganda will face Ghana in the fourth round of the U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

The Ugandan youngsters eliminated South Africa with a 1-0 win on aggregate following a goalless draw in the return leg at Dobsonville Stadium in Johannesburg.

Hadijah Nandago’s goal in the first leg at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende on 3rd December was enough to send the team to the next round.

Coach Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi was full praise of his charges, indicating they played according to script and hopes that the World Cup will be realized.

“I’m so happy that we have managed to eliminate South Africa. I thank my players for the commitment showed today and making sure we pick a good result. We only hope to keep the same attitude at the next round and achieve our ultimate target of qualifying to the World Cup,” he said.

The game against Ghana due next year will be the final phase of the qualifiers for the global tournament that will be hosted in Costa Rica 2022.

Ghana eliminated Zambia after a 1-0 win.

Africa will have only two representatives at the final tournament.