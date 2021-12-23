Kyambogo gets new University structure

Kyambogo University has become the first among the public universities, to receive a new structure, leaving the one they have been with since 2006.

The university academic structure has changed through relocation and creation of new Faculties, Schools, Departments, and academic units. According to the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Eli Katunguka Rwakishaya, the university had six Faculties and two Schools, and now the schools have increased from two to six and one Institute.

In a new structure, the university will be with six schools which include; School of Built Environment, School of Vocational Studies, School of Computing and Information Science, School of Education, School of Art and Industrial Designs, School of Management and Entrepreneurship, and one Institute-Institute of Distance Education, E-learning and Learning Centers.

The Vice-Chancellor, while addressing the press on Wednesday afternoon, noted that a lot has changed in addition to the massive growth of the university, and therefore, the restructuring has come at the right time.

He explains that the university had grown in stature, size, and programs, and the structure the Kyambogo has been using was that of 2006 which was old and no longer helped the university to achieve its mandate.

“Kyambogo University has grown massively and I think this new restructuring is due. We are ready for it and we shall work hard to make sure all has remained well with this University” Vice-Chancellor Katunguka said.

The restructuring has also seen the number of academic Departments increasing from thirsty -three-33 to fifty -six-56 in the new academic structure.

The new university structure was approved by the university council in August 2020 and later by the Ministry of Public Service in November 2020 as part of its plan to restructure Public Universities.

Professor Katunguka says that the validation of teaching staff has been completed and soon staff will be given letters indicating where they will continue to serve the University. He adds that this has been dictated by the qualifications and competencies of academic staff.

Professor further remarked that the university has started the Graduate Fellow Scheme to identify young talented people, the best in different disciplines for training and retention. He said Kyambogo has recruited sixty five-65 Graduate Fellows and forty seven-47 have completed their Masters degrees and have been absorbed as Assistant Lecturers, some have completed their PhDs, and a number of them have registered for doctorates.