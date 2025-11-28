Victoria University VC Muganga appointed to National AI Taskforce to shape Uganda’s digital future

Victoria University Vice Chancellor, Dr. Lawrence Muganga, has been appointed to the National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Taskforce, a strategic body established by the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance to shape Uganda’s AI policy direction and governance framework.

Dr. Muganga said the appointment marks a defining milestone in his career and an important step in Uganda’s journey toward a digitally empowered future.

“This day marks a transformative moment in my career, as I have been officially selected to serve on the National Artificial Intelligence Taskforce,” he said.

He sincerely thanked Dr. Aminah Zawedde, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, who also serves as chairperson of the task force, for facilitating the inception meeting.

He expressed gratitude to the Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Chris Baryomunsi, for entrusting him with the national responsibility.

“I am grateful to Dr. Chris Baryomunsi for entrusting me with this responsibility, which I accept wholeheartedly. I also thank Minister of State for ICT, Joyce Ssebugwawo, for her firm leadership toward building a digitally empowered Uganda,” Dr. Muganga noted.

Dr. Muganga applauded his fellow taskforce members, saying he was honored to join a team of forward-thinking professionals dedicated to advancing AI innovation in the country.

“I congratulate my fellow taskforce members and feel privileged to work alongside such agile, passionate, and forward-thinking professionals. Your dedication to AI and innovation is truly inspiring, and I thank the ministry for assembling such an exceptional group to lead this important work,” he said.

The newly formed National AI Taskforce has been mandated to guide the development of Uganda’s National AI Governance Framework, which will outline how the country adopts, regulates and benefits from artificial intelligence technologies.

“Our mission is to provide strategic, technical, and policy guidance in developing a National AI Governance Framework for Uganda,” Dr. Muganga explained.

He added, “This will ensure that AI adoption and regulation are ethical, inclusive, secure, and globally aligned, while positioning our nation as a leader in responsible AI governance in Africa.”

He appealed to Ugandans to embrace and support the national effort as the country advances its digital transformation agenda.

“We call on all Ugandans to unite in support and walk with us on this transformative journey toward our common future,” he emphasized.