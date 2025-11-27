NUP Condemns shooting of their supporter

Leaders of the National Unity Platform (NUP) have come out to condemn the alleged shooting of one of their supporters in both legs as the party’s Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu alias Bobi Wine campaigns in Kayunga District.

The Party Spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi, in a post via his X account (formerly Twitter), condemned the alleged shooting of yet to be yet-to-be-identified middle-aged man as he waved to Bobi Wine.

“This middle-aged man has been shot in both legs at Bukoloto-Kayunga. He was standing at a distance, waving at our Presidential Candidate as we headed to our first rally in Kayunga. This madness is at another level altogether!!” Ssenyonyi posted.

The NUP Principal Bobi Wine while critiquing the incident alleged that Police has been using live ammunitions and teargas to disperse his supporters in Kayunga district.

“The shameless criminals in security uniform have began their usual barbaric behavior. They are using live ammunition and tear gas to try to demobilize us. They have shamelessly injured this innocent civilian whose sole crime is none other than supporting us. For how long shall these shameless people brutalize and provoke us?” he posted.

The police and sister security agencies have in the past weeks of the electoral campaigns intensified operations against supporters of the National Unity Platform in different parts of the country.

By the time of this publication, the police had not yet reported the incident in Kayunga District.