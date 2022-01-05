The Federation of Uganda Basketball Association (FUBA) has released the calendar for this year’s activities.

With the full reopening of the sports sector as announced by President Museveni, the 2022 calendar has focused on restoration of the sport to its previous position of steady growth.

The main National Basketball League (NBL) season, the top division for both Men and Women, is scheduled to start on March 11.

The season was last played to competition in 2019, with the past two seasons in 2020 and 2021 halted midway due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The fixtures for NBL and the lower Division as well will be released on February 20.

The first round will be completed on June 5 and the second round will start on June 17/18 and end on August 28. The Playoff will tip off on September 2/3.

Special attention has been paid to 3×3 basketball for this year, with five separate events in the format lined up over the season.

Starting with the KIU 3×3 Tournament scheduled for January 15 and 16, FUBA’s 3×3 schedule intends to feature a high school championship and a University tour, with the FUBA 3×3 Cup and the National 3×3 tour.

The FUBA 3×3 Tournament is scheduled for Jan and Feb, 3X3 High School Championship in August, the University 3×3 tour in September and the National 3×3 tour in October.

The transfer window for players opens January 10th and will end on February 10th.