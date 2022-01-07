The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has lifted suspension on all flights from Uganda. The development was confirmed by Mr. Vianney Luggya, the spokesperson of Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA).

Last month, UAE temporarily suspended flights from Uganda to Dubai for allegedly forging Covid-19 PCR travel certificates.

UAE said almost 50 per cent of Ugandan travelers were carrying forged Covid-19 PCR certificates and that prompted them to suspend all flights from the pearl of Africa.

Stories Continues after ad

“This is to confirm that the suspension of flights from Uganda to Dubai has been lifted with immediate effect. Passengers planning travel to Dubai can now get in touch with their respective airlines to schedule their flights. A happy new year to you all,” Luggya said.

Upon lifting the suspension, the Uganda Airlines urged travelers to book their flights with them to Dubai. “Enjoy unlimited convenience with our direct flights to Dubai every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday,” the Airliner said on Social media