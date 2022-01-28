Emirates will resume passenger operations between Dubai and five African countries starting from 29 January. The significant restoration of services will include Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Dar El Salaam, Tanzania; Nairobi, Kenya; Harare, Zimbabwe; Emirates’ three South African gateways Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

The restoration follows UAE flight ban after it established that travellers from Nairobi were testing positive for Covid-19 after arrival in the Middle East nation, despite carrying negative test results.

The ban on South African flights and other countries was imposed after the discovery of Omicron. The ban on South African flights has lasted for two months.

According to the statement released by Emirates, Flights between Dubai and South Africa will operate as a daily flight to and from Johannesburg, effective 29 January and double daily services from 1 February. Flights to and from Cape Town and Durban will operate daily from 1 February.

“Emirates flight EK 761 departs Dubai at 0440hrs, arriving in Johannesburg at 1055hrs. EK 762 departs Johannesburg at 1325hrs, arriving in Dubai at 2345hrs. The second daily flight, EK 763, departs Dubai at 1005hrs, arriving in Johannesburg at 1630hrs. The return flight, EK 764, leaves Johannesburg at 1850hrs, arriving in Dubai at 0505hrs the next day,” Emirates said.

EK 772 from Dubai to Cape Town departs at 0355hrs, arriving in Cape Town at 1145hrs. EK 771 leaves Cape Town at 1825hrs, arriving in Dubai at 0555hrs the next day. EK 775 departs Dubai at 1035hrs, arriving in Durban at 1705hrs, and EK 776 takes off from Durban at 1900hrs, arriving in Dubai at 0515hrs the next day.

In Kenya, Fly Emirates will operate 10 weekly flights to Nairobi from 29 January. EK 719 and 720 will operate on Sunday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, taking off from Dubai at 0935hrs and arriving in Nairobi at 1345hr.

EK 721 and 722 will fly on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday with EK 721 taking off from Dubai at 0210hrs, arriving in Nairobi at 0620hrs. EK 722 will leave Nairobi at 2355hrs, arriving in Dubai at 0555hrs.

The company revealed that in Ethiopia, Emirates flights to Addis Ababa will operate daily from 30 January, with EK 723 taking off from Dubai at 0925hrs, arriving in Addis Ababa at 1240hrs. EK 724 leaves Addis Ababa at 1505hrs, arriving in Dubai at 2015hrs.

“For Tanzania, Emirates will operate to Dar es Salaam with five flights a week from 30 January. EK 725 will take off from Dubai at 0930hrs, arriving in Dar es Salaam at 1355hrs. EK 726 will leave Dar es Salaam at 1525hrs, landing in Dubai at 2150hrs.” Emirates said.

In Zimbabwe, Emirates will operate to Harare with six weekly flights linked to its Lusaka service from 30 January. EK 713 leaves Dubai at 0920hrs, with a stop in Lusaka, and arrives in Harare at 1700hrs. EK 714 takes off from Harare at 1845hrs, stopping in Lusaka, and continuing on to Dubai to arrive at 0625hrs the next day.

Emirates said all passengers travelling from Emirates’ African network with Dubai as their final destination require a 48 hour PCR test. Passengers must present a valid negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate with a QR code for a test conducted at an approved facility, and validity must be calculated from the time the sample was collected. Upon arrival in Dubai, passengers will undergo an additional Covid-19 PCR test and remain in self quarantine until the results of the test are received.