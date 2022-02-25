World football governing body, Fifa, has suspended Kenya and Zimbabwe from all international football activities over government interference.

Fifa President Gianni Infantino announced the two countries’ indefinite suspension from all football activities during the Fifa Council Press Conference on Thursday.

“We had to suspend two of our member associations Kenya and Zimbabwe both for government interference in the activities of the football. These associations are suspended from all football activities with immediate effect and they know what need to be done for them to be re-admitted or the suspension to be lifted,” Infantino said.

Stories Continues after ad

In a letter from the FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura, sent to the two football federations, it says the FIFA Council decided to suspend both of them with immediate effect due flagrant violations of the FIFA Statutes.

“On the basis of article 14 paragraphs 1 i) and 3 of the FIFA Statutes – as well as article 16 paragraph 1, under which the FIFA Council may, without a vote of the Congress, temporarily suspend with immediate effect a member association that seriously violates its obligations – the FIFA Council decided to suspend the FKF with immediate effect due flagrant violations of the FIFA Statutes.”

The suspension means both countries are barred from fielding any team in any competitive event outside the country like the Caf Champions League, Caf Confederations Cup as well. These include the men’s and women’s national football teams and clubs.

Referees from both countries are also barred from international assignments during duration of the suspension.