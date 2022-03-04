Fred Mudoola has been appointed as the new Rugby Cranes head coach, the Uganda Rugby Union confirmed.

The former Rugby Cranes and Kobs player replaces the late Robert Seguya aka Soggy who passed on in December last year after a long illness. Brian Makalama and Robert Musinguzi have been in charge of the team during the interim.

The two took the Rugby Cranes through the Africa Rugby Cup group stage hosted at Kyadondo last year where they propelled Uganda to the quarterfinals, and this is where Mudoola will start from.

“It is a huge honour to be coach of the national team. I expect a challenge or work to be very hard to meet the targets set and to make sure Ugandans are happy again,” Mudoola said in his welcome video.

“What I bring to the table is some experience and I’ll change a little of how the team plays and build on what other coaches have been doing and hope to bring some greed and discipline to the players, some love to the game, I hope I can add on to that.”

“I will make sure Uganda rugby goes back to where it used to be,” he promised.

He will start his new journey against Kenya in the quarterfinal of the Africa Rugby Cup due in France in July.

Mudoola has worked before with the Cranes as an assistant to Peter Magona in 2013, he briefly held the same position under South African tactician Joe Beukes in 2015.

Rugby Africa Cup 2022 quarterfinals in Marseille, France;

Uganda vs Kenya

Namibia vs Burkina Faso

Zimbabwe vs Côte d’Ivoire

Senegal vs Algeria