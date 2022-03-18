The UEFA Champions League quarter-final draw has been made, with holders Chelsea set to meet 13-time winners Real Madrid.

Manchester City will play Atletico Madrid, while Liverpool tackle Benfica and Bayern Munich take on Villarreal.

The draws were open, so there was no seeding or country protection. Any team could be drawn against any other team.

As it was the case in the round of 16, the away goals rule no longer applies. If the tie is level after 180 minutes, it goes to extra time. If the teams still can’t be separated after an additional 30 minutes, the tie goes to a penalty shoot-out.

This season’s final takes place at the Stade de France in Paris, which also staged the showpiece in 2000 and 2006 as well as the UEFA EURO 2016 decider. The game will be played on Saturday 28 May.

Champions League quarter-final draw

QF1: Chelsea v Real Madrid

QF2: Manchester City v Atlético Madrid

QF3: Villarreal v Bayern Munich

QF4: Benfica v Liverpool

Semi-final

SF1: Manchester City or Atlético Madrid v Chelsea or Real Madrid

SF2: Benfica or Liverpool v Villarreal or Bayern Munich

Schedule

Quarter-finals

First legs: 5/6 April

Second legs: 12/13 April

Semi-finals

First legs: 26/27 April

Second legs: 3/4 May

Final

Saturday 28 May (Stade de France, Paris)