Africa is gearing up for the play-offs for the FIFA World Cup 2022 which begin on Friday 25 March. Ten teams remain in the qualification hunt and only five of them will make it.

The five two-legged ties feature some mouth-watering match-ups, with Egypt taking on Senegal in a replay of the AFCON 2021 final and fellow continental superpowers Cameroon and Algeria also facing off.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will take place in Qatar from November 21 to December 18; 32 teams will compete in eight groups.

Stories Continues after ad

Cameroon Vs Algeria

After finishing third at AFCON 2021 on home soil, Cameroon are now looking to qualify for their eighth World Cup. Newly appointed Indomitable Lions coach Rigobert Song could not have asked for a tougher opening assignment, with Algeria providing the opposition.

Egypt Vs Senegal

The duel between Liverpool team-mates Mo Salah and Sadio Mane will undoubtedly be one to watch. The leading scorer in the Premier League this season with 20 goals, the Egypt captain has his sights set on a second consecutive World Cup appearance, which would be his country’s fourth in all. The Senegalese are hoping to advance to their third World Cup.

Mali Vs Tunisia

Tunisia face a stern test against a powerful, young Mali side intent on making history by reaching the world finals for the very first time. The Tunisians will be eager to make their second World Cup appearance in a row.

Ghana Vs Nigeria

Four-time African champions Ghana are gunning for a fourth World Cup spot, while three-time AFCON winners Nigeria are looking to make Qatar 2022 their seventh world finals.

DR Congo Vs Morocco

Morocco look to be favourites to advance to their second World Cup in a row and their sixth in total. For DR Congo, they are aiming to make their first world finals appearance since Germany 1974, when they competed as Zaire.

Match schedule

25 March, first legs

Congo DR v Morocco, Stade des Martyrs, Kinshasa

Mali v Tunisia, Stade du 26 Mars, Bamako

Cameroon v Algeria, Japoma Stadium, Douala

Egypt v Senegal, Cairo International Stadium, Cairo

Ghana v Nigeria, Cape Coast Stadium, Cape Coast

29 March, second legs

Senegal v Egypt, Diamniadio Olympic Stadium, Dakar

Nigeria v Ghana, MKO National Stadium, Abuja

Algeria v Cameroon, Mustapha Tchaker Stadium, Blida

Tunisia v Mali, Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi, Tunis

Morocco v DR Congo, Complexe Mohammed V, Casablanca

Qualified for Qatar 2022

Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Croatia, Denmark, Ecuador, England, France, Germany, IR Iran, Japan, Korea Republic, Netherlands, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland, Uruguay.

Qualified for the final round of African qualifying

Algeria, Cameroon, Congo DR, Egypt, Ghana, Mali, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal and Tunisia.

Qualified for the European play-off semi-finals

North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, Wales.

Qualified for the Asian play-off

Australia.

Qualified for Oceanian semi-finals

New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Tahiti.