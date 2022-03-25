Africa is gearing up for the play-offs for the FIFA World Cup 2022 which begin on Friday 25 March. Ten teams remain in the qualification hunt and only five of them will make it.
The five two-legged ties feature some mouth-watering match-ups, with Egypt taking on Senegal in a replay of the AFCON 2021 final and fellow continental superpowers Cameroon and Algeria also facing off.
The FIFA World Cup 2022 will take place in Qatar from November 21 to December 18; 32 teams will compete in eight groups.
Cameroon Vs Algeria
After finishing third at AFCON 2021 on home soil, Cameroon are now looking to qualify for their eighth World Cup. Newly appointed Indomitable Lions coach Rigobert Song could not have asked for a tougher opening assignment, with Algeria providing the opposition.
Egypt Vs Senegal
The duel between Liverpool team-mates Mo Salah and Sadio Mane will undoubtedly be one to watch. The leading scorer in the Premier League this season with 20 goals, the Egypt captain has his sights set on a second consecutive World Cup appearance, which would be his country’s fourth in all. The Senegalese are hoping to advance to their third World Cup.
Mali Vs Tunisia
Tunisia face a stern test against a powerful, young Mali side intent on making history by reaching the world finals for the very first time. The Tunisians will be eager to make their second World Cup appearance in a row.
Ghana Vs Nigeria
Four-time African champions Ghana are gunning for a fourth World Cup spot, while three-time AFCON winners Nigeria are looking to make Qatar 2022 their seventh world finals.
DR Congo Vs Morocco
Morocco look to be favourites to advance to their second World Cup in a row and their sixth in total. For DR Congo, they are aiming to make their first world finals appearance since Germany 1974, when they competed as Zaire.
Match schedule
25 March, first legs
Congo DR v Morocco, Stade des Martyrs, Kinshasa
Mali v Tunisia, Stade du 26 Mars, Bamako
Cameroon v Algeria, Japoma Stadium, Douala
Egypt v Senegal, Cairo International Stadium, Cairo
Ghana v Nigeria, Cape Coast Stadium, Cape Coast
29 March, second legs
Senegal v Egypt, Diamniadio Olympic Stadium, Dakar
Nigeria v Ghana, MKO National Stadium, Abuja
Algeria v Cameroon, Mustapha Tchaker Stadium, Blida
Tunisia v Mali, Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi, Tunis
Morocco v DR Congo, Complexe Mohammed V, Casablanca
Qualified for Qatar 2022
Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Croatia, Denmark, Ecuador, England, France, Germany, IR Iran, Japan, Korea Republic, Netherlands, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland, Uruguay.
Qualified for the final round of African qualifying
Algeria, Cameroon, Congo DR, Egypt, Ghana, Mali, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal and Tunisia.
Qualified for the European play-off semi-finals
North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, Wales.
Qualified for the Asian play-off
Australia.
Qualified for Oceanian semi-finals
New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Tahiti.