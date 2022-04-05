The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has fined SC Villa head coach Petros Koukouras Shs 2 million for unsporting behaviour.

According to the FUFA Competitions Disciplinary Panel, Koukouras was found guilty of breaching Article 31(2) during a Uganda Premier League match.

Articel 31(2) states that “A participant shall at all times act in the best interest of the game and not act in any manner which is improper or brings the game into disrepute or use any one, or a combination of; violent conduct, serious foul play, threatening, abusive, indecent/insulting words or behavior.”

During the Uganda Premier League between Wakiso Giants FC and SC Villa played on the 30th March, 2022 at Kabaka Kyabaggu, Petros kicked a second ball in the field of play in persistent protest a conduct which is contrary to the rules, regulations and brings the game of football into disrepute.

Petros also delayed to exit the field of play upon being shown marching orders. He incited the home team fans with his gestures and conduct.

Petros Koukouras has been prohibited from taking part in any national football activities until payment of the fine. The club has also been directed to ensure implementation of the Committee’s decision against Petros Koukouras.

SC Villa’s next league fixture is the Kampala Derby against rivals Express FC on Saturday April 9.