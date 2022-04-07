Eight African referees have been shortlisted by world football governing body FIFA to officiate at the World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Between now and the World Cup in November, the selected referees will be monitored and supported by FIFA Refereeing on an individual basis to ensure they are fully prepared.

FIFA based on each referee’s skills and personality, as well as his level of understanding of football and ability to read both the game and the various tactics employed by teams.

Stories Continues after ad

The referees selected are; Jean Jacques Ndala (RD Congo), Mustapha, Ghorbal (Algeria), Redouane Jiyed (Morocco), Papa Bakary Gassama (Gambia), Balmak Tessema (Ethiopia), Victor Gomez (South Africa), Janny Sikazwe (Zambia), and Maguette N’diaye (Senegal).

The World Cup will take place in Qatar from November 21 to December 18. Africa will be represented by Ghana, Senegal, Cameroon, Morocco and Tunisia.

Ali Tomusange remains the only Ugandan referee to officiate at the World Cup, having officiated four games at the 2002 World Cup in South Korea and Japan.

Before Tomusange, Keith Bukenya was the first Ugandan to be selected to officiate at the 1982 FIFA World Cup in Spain, but he died a few months to the opening ceremony.