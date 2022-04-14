The Uganda Rugby Cranes 7s management has named a 14-man squad for camp ahead of the Rugby Africa 7s tournament.

The team will be led by Captain Michael Wokorach and Vice Captain Ian Munyani.

Uganda will be hosting the Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens Cup from 23rd-24th April at Kyadondo Rugby Ground in Kampala.

Stories Continues after ad

The last time Uganda hosted the Africa Sevens Championship in Kampala, the Rugby Cranes defeated Zimbabwe 10-7 to lift the title and qualified for the 2018 World Cup in San Francisco, USA.

Kenya is the defending champion coming into this tournament, having defeated Uganda in the finals of 2019 edition in South Africa. The 2020 and 2021 editions were not held due to the various impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Participating teams are expected to start arriving in Uganda on 20th April 2022. They will be residing at Speke Resort Munyonyo, with training sessions slated for 22nd April 2022 at venues yet to be confirmed.

The event doubles as the 2022 World Cup Rugby 7s qualifiers (top 3 teams to qualify) and the Commonwealth Games qualifiers (top 2 Commonwealth teams outside Kenya to qualify).

The tournament will feature Uganda, Ghana, Burkina Faso, Tunisia, Senegal, Mauritius, Botswana, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Zambia, Madagascar, Cameroon and Burundi.

Squad:

1. Michael Wokorach (Captain)- Heathens

2. Philip Wokorach

3. Kasito Adrian (Kobs)

4. Ofoyrworth Aaron (Heathens)

5. Otema Claude (Heathens)

6. Balaggade Kelvin (Pirates)

7. Kisiga Timothy (Pirates)

8. Nkore William (Pirates)

9. Desire Ayera Ruhweza (Pirates)

10. Ian Munyani (Pirates)

11. Alex Aturinda (Pirates)

12. Okeny Nobert (Heathens)

13. Karim Arinaitwe (Kobs)

14. Massanganzira Isaac (Pirates)