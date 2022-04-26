The Uganda’s Women national rugby Sevens team, the Lady Cranes 7s, has been flagged off to Tunisia by the General Secretary of the Uganda Rugby Union Peter Odong.

The team will be participating in the Rugby Africa Women’s 7s tournament scheduled for 29th-30th April.

The tournament will also act as qualifiers for the World Cup and Commonwealth.

Stories Continues after ad

Uganda is grouped in Pool B alongside neighbors Kenya and Zambia.

Pool A has South Africa, Senegal and Zimbabwe while C has hosts Tunisia, Madagascar and Ghana.

Besides South Africa who qualified as hosts, the other eight teams will compete for the only spot at the 2022 Rugby Women World Cup.

The Lady Cranes are targeting a return to the Women Rugby 7s World Cup after their maiden appearance in 2009 in New Zealand and Australia.

Traveling squad:

1. Juliet Nadawula.

2. Ritta Nadunga.

3. Grace Auma.

4. Peace Lekuru.

5. Angel Nanyonjo.

6. Yvonne Najjuma.

7. Charlotte Mudoola.

8. Sandra Amoli Lona.

9. Suzan Adong.

10. Mary Gloria Ayot.

11. Faith Namugga.

12. Agnes Nakuya.