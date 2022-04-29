Blacks Power FC, Maroons FC and Kyetume FC are the three teams that have been promoted to next season’s StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

The aforementioned teams won their respective games on the final day of the 2021/22 StarTimes FUFA Big League season to attain the ultimate target.

In Lira, Blacks Power FC needed to come from a goal down to edge Luweero United FC at a soggy Akiibua Stadium following a heavy downpour on Thursday afternoon.

Brian Kone fired Luweero United into the lead a few minutes into the second half but a double from Michael Siwu ensured Blacks Power staged a comeback to eventually claim maximum points.

The win meant Blacks Power topped the log on 39 points after 20 games, finishing a point above Maroons FC who won 5-0 away to Nyamityobora FC.

The Prison Warders survived an early scare when goalkeeper Emmanuel Akol saved a penalty before Fred Amaku, Belmos Opio, Solomon Walusimbi, Hadadi Kambugu and Bruno scored a goal apiece.

The third promotion slot was taken by Kyetume FC who defeated Kataka FC 3-2 at Mbale Municipal Stadium.

Kyetume led 3-0 at the break with goals coming from Ezra Bida, Ezra Kaye Kizito and Sharif Ssaka scored a goal apiece.

However, Kataka FC attempted to mount a comeback but could only score two goals in the second half through Emmanuel Mukisa and Francis Odongo. Kataka finished the season in 4th place on 36 points.

In the relegation mix, Ndejje University won 5-0 at home against Kitara FC to survive relegation. The win lifted them to 26 points, one above Proline FC who got relegated.

Luweero United despite losing 2-1 did not get relegated because of a superior goal difference. They had (-4) compared to Proline’s (-7).

The game between Calvary FC and MYDA FC slated to take place at Greenlight Stadium in Arua did not take place because the latter did not show up.

Proline therefore joined MYDA FC and Nyamityobora FC as the three teams relegated to respective regional Leagues.