FIFA President Gianni Infantino has congratulated the champions-elect of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League Vipers SC for clinching their fifth title in the top flight.

In a letter dated 6th May, 2022 and addressed to FUFA President Hon. Magogo Moses, Infantino says “this title could not have been achieved without the entire team’s hard work, passion and dedication, and everyone at the club can be very proud.”

“Please extend my congratulations to everybody involved in this great achievement.”

“On behalf of the entire football community, I also take this opportunity to thank you and your Federation for your contribution to the development and prosperity of football in Uganda and in your region,” he adds.

Vipers SC will be crowned officially and handed their trophy by FUFA on the last day of the League when they take on Police FC at St Mary’s Stadium Kitende on 21st May 2022.

The Venoms will represent Ugandan in next season’s CAF Champions League.