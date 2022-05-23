Makerere University has today kicked off the 72nd graduation ceremony at Freedom Square with over 12,000 students set to graduate in various disciplines.

The event is expected to be graced by President Yoweri Museveni and the first lady who doubles as the minister of Education and Sports, Ms. Janet Museveni.

According to the graduation list released by the University Registrar, Alfred Masikye, about 283 students will graduate with first class degrees which is a drop from last year’s 312 students. Meanwhile, 100 students will graduate with PhDs from all the Colleges.

Of the 12,474 graduands, 6,538 are female, representing 52 per cent while 5,936 are male, representing 48 per cent.

“On this auspicious occasion of the 72nd Graduation Ceremony, I wish to remind our graduands, parents, guardians, development partners and well-wishers that Makerere University is celebrating 100 years of excellent service to humanity. The celebrations are being held under the theme “Leveraging 100 years of Excellence in Building a Transformed Society”. Indeed, you are privileged to be centenary graduands,” the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe said.

The Graduation Ceremony will be held from Monday 23rd – Friday 27th May 2022 following the schedule below:

Monday, 23rd May, 2022

College of Health Sciences (CHS)

College of Natural Sciences (CoNAS)

School of Law (SoL)

Tuesday, 24th May, 2022

College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences (CAES)

College of Education and External Studies (CEES)

Wednesday, 25th May, 2022

College of Business and Management Sciences (CoBAMS)

College of Computing and Information Sciences (CoCIS)

College of Veterinary Medicine, Animal Resources and Bio-security (CoVAB)

Thursday, 26th May, 2022

Makerere University Business School (MUBS)

Friday, 27th May, 2022

College of Engineering, Design, Art and Technology (CEDAT)

College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHUSS)

Full List of Graduands