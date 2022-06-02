Uganda Netball She Cranes skipper, and Surrey Storms sharp Shooter, Peace Proscovia, finished Vitality Netball Super League of United Kingdom as the top scorer after the regular season.

The former Lightning shooter, banged 853 goals in 20 played games, a record scoring in the Vitality Super League, she won the Gilbert Golden Shot accolade.

She wins this award for the first time since 2017.

Nicknamed the ‘Warid Tower’, Peace returned to England after the expiry of her contract in Sunshine Coast Lightning in Australia also had the best shooting accuracy, in the 906 shots she had on ring, she managed to put away 853 which put it to a 94.15%.

Mary Nuba also a Ugandan plying her trade in Loughborough Lightning finished in the top five scorers, in 13 appearances she scored 564 goals in 629 shots putting her shooting accuracy on 89.67%.

Peace’s side, Surrey Storm finished seventh on the log of 11 teams, they managed to score 1088 goals and 853 of those belongs to Proscovia.

This is the second consecutive season when the Uganda internationals dominating the Golden shot award. In 2021 it was won by Mary Nuba Cholhok who banged 849 goals.