The Crested Cranes overpowered Ethiopia to storm the final of the CECAFA Senior Women’s Championship 2022 on Thursday.

Fazila Ikwaput was the heroine for Uganda as she scored the decisive goal of the game in extra time (115th minute) in a closely contested semi-final encounter played at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Despite getting numerous scoring opportunities Uganda failed to take away any during normal time with Ethiopia equally having chances on the other hand.

Stories Continues after ad

With five minutes to the end of extra time, Uganda got a corner that was delivered by skipper Hasifah Nassuna. Her good deliverance was perfectly met by Ikwpaut in the area who scored on the volley to send the fans into wild celebrations.

Uganda will therefore meet Burundi in the final after the latter came from behind to win 2-1. Opa Clement gave Tanzania the lead in the first minute but goals from captain Aisha Djafari and Sandra Niyonkuru guided to Burundi to their first final. The two will face off on Saturday 11th June.

It should be noted that Burundi and Uganda faced off in the Group stages with the Crested Cranes winning 4-1.

Both Uganda and Burundi are using the Championship to prepare ahead of the TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations 2022 taking place next month in Morocco.

Semi-finals

Uganda 1-0 Ethiopia (After Extra Time)

Burundi 2-1 Tanzania