The Uganda Rugby senior men’s team-Rugby Cranes Head Coach Fred Mudoola has named 28 players that will represent Uganda in the Rugby Africa Cup in France this year.

The tournament will take place from 1st to 10th July in Marseille and Aix-en-Provence with 8 African teams participating.

Participating teams are; Algeria, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Uganda, Namibia, Senegal and Zimbabwe.

The tournament doubles as a qualifier for the Rugby World Cup 2023 that will also be played in France.

One team will qualify directly and will be seeded in Group A of the global showpiece while the Runner-up will have a chance to the final global Qualifiers of the World Cup.

Departure for France will be on Tuesday, June 28.

Selected Uganda Rugby Cranes XV team:

Robert Aziku (KOBs)

Emong Eliphaz (Jinja Hippos)

Paul Epillo (Heathens)

Thomas Gwokto (Heathens)

Joseph Aredo (KOBs)

Ronald Kanyanya (Heathens)

Collin Kimbowa (KOBs)

Akera Komakech (Heathens)

Ivan Magomu (Stanbic Black Pirates)

Alhaji Manano (KOBs)

Asuman Mugerwa (Kabras)

James Mugisha (Stanbic Black Pirates)

Jacob Ochen (Jinja Hippos)

Uhuru Charles (Heathens)

Timothy Odong (Stanbic Black Pirates)

Faraj Odugo (KOBs)

Pius Ogena (KOBs)

Solomon Okia (Stanbic Black Pirates)

Joaquim Chisano (Heathens)

Scott Olwoch (Heathens)

Mark Omoding (Kenya Harlequins)

Michael Otto (KOBs)

Joseph Oyet (Heathens)

Alema Ruhweza (Stanbic Black Pirates)

Lawrence Ssebuliba (Heathens)

Santos Ssenteza (Heathens)

Conrad Wanyama (Stanbic Black Pirates)

Philip Wokorach (AS Bédarrides – Châteauneuf-du-Pape)