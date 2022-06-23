Ruparelia Group under its construction company Crane Management Limited has revealed Uganda’s largest luxury homes project, the One-10 Apartments.

One-10 Apartments, is located in Kololo on Prince Charles Drive – a leafy affluent and diplomatic zone and perhaps, one of the most secure residential suburbs of Kampala. The Apartments offer 143 units with one, two, three and four bedroom apartments.

Recently redeveloped into a 15 storeyed structure, these apartments were initially named One-10 to reflect the number of apartments in the building. With the expansion of the apartment complex, the “One” in the building’s name has come to symbolize your number One choice of sanctuary-style accommodation in a league of its own. While the “Ten” represents the top 10 luxury home qualities that without doubt believe this unique and complex retains.

Stories Continues after ad

The apartments are the very embodiment of Ideal location, Spacious setting, Unique comfort, Lavish décor, Fantastic views, Healthy environment, Security and safety, Spectacular design, Aesthetic beauty and Leisure amenities.

This complex also features a serenity swimming pool that adds a visually arresting component to an idyllic location. Indulge in the vibrant city life with easy access to social amenities like bars, lounges and a host of other shared spaces immersing your new lifestyle in opulence. The Apartment itself is a structural miracle in the way it rises to the 11th floor to provide spine-tingling views of the city below.

The Chairman of Sudhir Ruparelia said; “All over the world real estate is considered to be one of the most secure long term investment options and Uganda is no exception. The ethos of Meera Investments since its inception in 1994 has been to build high quality, state of the art residential and commercial developments.”

“Meera Investments Ltd launched its Build-to-Sell arm in 2018, and with successful demand in our first project Tagore Living. We are now pleased to launch our most luxurious edition One-10 Apartments, Prince Charles Drive, Kololo. Our vision is to create an opportunity for both Ugandans & foreigners to invest and own property in Uganda, for either residential or investment purposes. We understand our responsibility as your property developer and Meera Investments Ltd. Remains committed to building quality projects in a timely manner.”

“Backed by our strong financials and over 25 years of experience in building developments ranging from schools, hotels to commercial projects, Meera Investments Ltd. is one of the leading and most recognised developers in Uganda. A testament to our credentials and credibility can be seen in Kampala’s skyline, which is dominated by our projects.”

Managing Director Rajiv Ruparelia said; “It is our mission as it has been with all our other developments to deliver the project in time and within budget. We have assembled a project management team that boasts significant experience in the construction industry and are able to give the project life. There can be no shortcuts in construction.”

For One-10 Apartments, we sourced and procured the finest and most durable building materials that set aside our developments from the rest. In addition, we are committed to delivering the highest quality, leaving no detail untouched. With our experience in the industry we have tried and tested numerous materials and our aim is to deliver high quality finishing with minimal maintenance.”

“To ease life for our residents we the developers will include under water tanks and back-up generators to ensure smooth living. We believe in long term satisfaction and we are confident you will find this at One-10 Apartments.

“One-10 Apartments is the most luxurious edition to our Build-to-sell arm in Meera Investments, with its prime location, spacious & modern apartment designs and array of communal areas which include a proposed café and poolside bar, this is the first of its kind in Uganda.”