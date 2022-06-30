Emirates is making Dubai a cooler summer holiday destination than ever before, offering customers free entry to some of the UAE’s most popular attractions plus many more exciting offers, while the city’s marquee event – The Dubai Summer Surprises – returns with a full calendar of entertainment, culture, and family activities.

Whether returning to Dubai or visiting for the first time, Emirates’ customers can enjoy free entry to these highly popular UAE attractions which include;

The iconic Burj Khalifa at the top: Experience breath-taking views from the world’s tallest building. Located on the 124th and 125th floors of the iconic Burj Khalifa, customers on the outdoor observation deck can marvel at the stunning views of the city from 555 metres above sea level. The complimentary tickets are for admission from 30 June to 30 September 2022.

Stories Continues after ad

The Dubai Fountains Boardwalk Experience: Watch a spectacular show of water, music and light from a floating platform just nine metres away from the world’s largest choreographed fountains, located at the foot of Burj Khalifa.

Louvre Abu Dhabi: Immerse in the stories attached to the hundreds of antique pieces that each date back hundreds of years and enjoy a collection of 167 artworks by internationally renowned artists at one of the UAE’s most iconic cultural attractions.

These summer specials are valid for travellers who book a return trip to Dubai In any cabin class between 27/28 June and 10/11 July 2022 for travel from 1 July 2022 to 30 September 2022. The offer is also available via participating travel agents and selected Emirates Retail shops.

Customers from Uganda can check-in one extra piece of baggage to and from Dubai as part of their allowance during this offer period, enabling them to bring back home from Dubai more shopping and souvenirs from their summer trip to Dubai.

Experience more of Dubai

My Emirates Pass: The Emirates boarding pass also doubles up as a discount card for the summer until 30 September 2022. Emirates’ customers can simply show their boarding pass and a valid form of identification to hundreds of retail, leisure and dining outlets to enjoy fantastic discounts throughout Dubai.

Skywards partners: Members of Emirates’ award-winning loyalty programme, Skywards, can earn Miles on everyday spends at retail outlets in the UAE, and redeem these Miles for reward tickets, upgrades, as well as tickets for concerts and sports events.

The Dubai Experience: Customers can now browse, create and book their own customised itineraries including flights, hotel stay, visits to key attractions, and other dining and leisure experiences in Dubai and the UAE, through Emirates Dubai Experience platform, and enjoy even more unique benefits.

Dubai is the place to be this summer season. In addition to an exciting calendar of world-class culture, shopping and dining, The Dubai Summer Surprises, one of the city’s major shopping and entertainment events, will also be running with a packed line-up of events and family activities, exclusive shopping deals, fun competitions, and shop and win promotions. As travel restrictions ease, Emirates is now offering travellers from over 130 destinations convenient flight services to Dubai.

Travelling with Emirates

Emirates offers award-winning services to customers in all classes of travel. From check-in, to on board, travelling with family is now much more convenient with Emirates’ exceptional services including priority boarding, and over 100 channels of content for children on Emirates’ inflight entertainment system.

Keeping the health and wellbeing of its passengers as top priority, Emirates has introduced a comprehensive set of safety measures at every step of the customer journey. The airline has also been building on its contactless technology offering to provide even more convenient options to fast-track through airport formalities.