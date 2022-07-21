FUFA Women Super League Champions, She Corporate FC will begin their quest for the sole ticket to the continental finals of the CAF Women Champions league against Yei Joint Stars of South Sudan when Champions of the different CECAFA nations meet and face off mid next month.

In the draws conducted on Wednesday 20th July 2022 in the Moroccan Capital, Rabat, She Corporate were pitted in the same group (B) with hosts Simba Queens, GRFC of Djibouti, Yei Joint Stars of South Sudan.

The CAF Zonal draws 2022/2023 were conducted at the Mohammed VI Sports complex auditorium.

Simba Queens and Yei Joint Stars featured in the first edition of the CECAFA regional held in Nairobi, Kenya last year’s where the ladies from Tanzania finished 4th after losing the 3rd place play off 2-1 to Lady Doves of Uganda while their counterparts from South Sudan didn’t make it out of the group.

The two best side in each of the two groups will advance to form semifinal match ups that will determine the finalists and winners at the end.

This year’s edition is slated to kick off on August 13th in Dar es Salaam and end on 28th, 2022 with the eventual winner automatically booking a berth in the continental finals to be hosted in Morocco later this year.

She Corporates have been on a recruitment spree to bolster the side that beat Kampala Queens in the tight run to the title on the final match day on just goal difference.

They have so far acquired services of former UCU left back Phoebe Banura, FUFA Women Elite League 2022 season golden glove winner Zahara Nankya from She Mak and attackers Joanita Ainembabazi from Rines SS WFC and Anita Namata from Uganda Martyrs Lubaga.

Full Draws

Group A

CBE (ETH)

Warrior Queens (Zanzibar)

Fofila PF (BDI)

AS Kigali (RWA)

Group B

Simba Queens (TZ)

GRFC (DJI)

She Corporate (UGA)

Yei Joint Stars (SSD)