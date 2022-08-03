Head Coach Robertinho Oliviera and his Vipers squad will continue their pre-season preparations with an international friendly match away at Tanzanian giants Young Africans SC in Dar es Salaam as the two clubs prepare for the CAF Champions League.

The fixture will be played on Saturday 6th August 2022 at Benjamin Mkapa national Stadium in Tanzania.

Thabithy Kandorro, the Director of Competitions at Young Africans SC in a letter to Vipers Sports Club said that playing the Ugandan Premier League champions will be a good opportunity for a good test.

“This international friendly will not only foster the relations between the two Clubs, but form part of the preparations for both the CAF Champions League and the 2022/2023 League season,” says Kandorro.

Young Africans FC are Tanzania premier league reigning Champions after finishing 13 points above Simba FC.

The international friendly will also mark the climax in celebrating the ‘Wiki ya Mwananchi/The Citizens Week’. The Citizens week is a traditional annual celebration where Young Africans SC celebrate their sponsors, government, members of the team, fans, other National and International football stakeholders.

On the same day, the Tanzanian side will unveil their new signings to the fans.

Robertinho will have a very strong and experimental squad to choose from with some of his foreign players, who make up a vast majority of his team squad, available to him.

He currently has 24 players around, a significant number by any stretch, and it will be the fourth match chance for some new players to state their case.

Abdu Lumala returned to the training after shaking off a knock for his first involvement with the main group since last week. Other senior stars including Cesar Manzoki, Yunus Sentamu, Siraje Sentamu, Milton Karisa, Abubakar Lawal, Halid Lwaliwa and Olivier Osomba will all be available to Robertinho, according to the Vipers website.

Yanga is home to Uganda Cranes midfielder Khalid Aucho.

The 2022/23 CAF Champions league is scheduled to start in September.