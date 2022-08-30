The FUFA Appeals Committee has upheld a decision for newly promoted Uganda Premier League side Kyetume FC to play the third division of Buganda Regional League next season.

This comes after the club’s failure to meet the set deadlines for submitting the minimum requirements for the application for a club license to participate in the FUFA organised competitions for the 2022/23 season.

Kyetume were given until Friday August 12, 2022 to make amends but failed, and by August 18 deadline, their readiness for the new season was ‘not satisfactory’ according to FUFA. The Club went on to appeal the decision, which has been rejected on Monday.

“FUFA appreciates your effort to fulfil Club Licensing requirements to participate in the first division 2022/23. Your request has been considered by FUFA Club Licensing Committee,” reads part of the letter by FUFA Deputy CEO Decolas Kizza.

“The Committee noted that your club had no players on the dashboard in the FUFA Connect System as no player was uploaded onto the system by deadline (August 10 2022) as a minimum Club Licensing requirement.

“The decision of the club licensing Committee is therefore upheld.

“FUFA wishes to advise that Kyetume FC undertakes to fulfil requirements for the third division Buganda Region season 2022/23

“It is our sincere hope that the club will understand the sporting intentions of this decision.”

As it stands, next season’s league might be played with 15 teams or Kyetume may be replaced with Kataka FC, a side that came fourth on the table in the FUFA Big League last season, but this awaits official communication.

The Uganda Premier League will kick off on September 30, and fixtures are expected to be released next week.