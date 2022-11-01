ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of information and communication technology solutions, has shared its insights on Africa’s digital development and on how to boost the Africa’s digital transformation during the MWC Africa 2022 in Kigali.

As the founding partner of MWC Africa events, ZTE attended the event with the theme of “Inspire the Digital World” to share the latest innovations and solutions, including the industry simplest site solution UniSite NEO, full-scenario Cloud solutions, the world’s first precise 50G PON prototype, Light ODN & Mesh+ home demos, the newly revealed terminals and so forth.

“Despite the impressive connectivity and data usage growth in recent years, nearly one billion people remain unconnected in Africa,” said Mr. Xiao Ming, SVP of ZTE Corporation, and President of ZTE Global Sales. “ZTE will continue to play an active role as a driver of digital economy, providing innovative technologies and integrated solutions to bridge the divide and unleash Africa’s digital potential.”

ZTE-Keynote-in-MWC-Africa-22

“Affordable terminals are the important and necessary conditions for the users in Africa. ZTE has brought the cost-effective mobile phone Blade A33 to Africa, which could provide the possibility for bridging the digital divide in Africa,” emphasized Mr. Ye Xiaohan, VP of ZTE Corporation and President of ZTE South Africa Region.

“For how Africa benefits the most from its digital transformation, we need to consider both the infrastructure modernization and the ecosystem evolution,” said Mr. Abdessattar Sassi, CTO of ZTE UAE Office. “Focusing on network modernization, excellent user experiences and overall monetization, ZTE is committed to helping African operators build the excellent network for 4G evolution and 5G, with extreme simplicity and green efficiency. Our solutions harness the power of Cloud, AI and Data to streamline operation, enhance performance and reduce emissions, enabling Africa to continue its development in a sustainable way.”

Mr. Song Mingyao, ZTE’s senior advisor, stated, “Innovations, enterpreneurs, and capital are reshaping Africa’s fast-growing digital economy. Commercialization accelerates the universal connectivity”.

“ZTE is willing to share our digital transformation experience with all partners, to improve the engine of growing telco to a new level,” added Mr. Song.

Moving forward, ZTE, with great commitment to unleashing Africa’s limitless potential to boost the digitalization of industry verticals, will continue collaborating with more partners to make contributions to Africa’s digital transformation.