Information reaching Eagle Online is that the youthful legislator from Soroti and Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) deputy president for eastern region Anna Adeke Ebaju is finally married.

In what appears a script copied and pasted from other high ranking female politicians who have done secret marriages recently, the MP and lawyer is reported to have had a highly secretive marriage in Kampala at Pastor Godfrey Kamese’s Praise Cathedral Church where only parents and close friends were allowed to witness the hurriedly arranged marriage. Adeke’s husband details remain sketchy although a source at the church told our reporter that the man from central Uganda is a businessman who has chosen to be kept out of his wife’s public life. Adeke is a bitter opponent of former FDC supremo, Angelina Osege whom she dislodged from the seat in 2021 elections.

This website failed to get a comment from Adeke as didn’t reply messages sent to her over the matter.

Stories Continues after ad

The couple, according to a source at the church, after the secret marriage where each partner was driven in separate cars, dashed to a private facility for a reception where no phones were allowed and everything was to be kept top secret. Eagle Online sources in Soroti told our reporter that the secret marriage to a person outside Teso is likely to be a hot election issue in 2026 considering concerns that the top women from the area are looking for husbands outside Teso including the Vice President who found a second chance at love in western Uganda.

Men from Teso who are influential in elections are likely to question their female politicians’ marriage choices on why they don’t find deserving marriage partners from their area.