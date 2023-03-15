Uganda Golf club, The Lady Captain’s prize tournament has sealed Shs 20 million sponsorship deal from Standard Chartered Bank.

The golf tournament is expected to attract over 200 participants from across the country and will provide an opportunity for golf enthusiasts to compete in a friendly and competitive environment. The event is set to take place on March 18, 2023, and is expected to be one of the most exciting golfing events of the year.

Remarking about the sponsorship Sanjay Rughani, CEO of Standard Chartered Bank Uganda said Golf is a great way for our clients and all players to unwind as they pursue their well-being. It enables them to take the load off, unwind and reenergize to break the monotony of work and hectic lifestyles.

He said by partnering with the Uganda Golf club ladies’ section for this tournament, our clients and players are guaranteed a sporty fun day filled with various activities like networking with fellow strong female & male professionals in the country.

“As a bank, we always look for solutions that add value to various segments of our clients with the understanding that they desire different experiences and enjoy varied lifestyles during various stages of their lifecycles. Our sponsorship of golf is a recognition that our clients have robust lives beyond banking and our aim is to continuously enhance their day-to-day lifestyle as we reward them for banking with us,” he said.

Grace Kabonero, The Lady Captain as the host of the Tournament said we are very pleased and excited about the partnership between Standard Chartered Bank Uganda and the Uganda Golf club, ladies’ section.

“This tournament is an annual event that brings together women golfers from across the country and this year we have different categories of players, ladies, men, seniors and some Junior golfers. We are ready to host all participants, especially the women as we celebrate this women’s month,” she said.